When is Nicola Sturgeon's covid announcement, what does it mean for Scotland, what will she say and how can I watch?

Nicola Sturgeon will be addressing parliament with the latest details on the coronavirus pandemic.
When will she be speaking?
The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, June 22.
Her Covid statement will be read not long after 2pm after topical questions.
Read More
How can I watch?
You can watch the First Minister’s statement live from the Scottish Parliament on Scottish Parliament TV here.
You can also watch on BBC Scotland, and follow The Scotsman’s live coronavirus blog.
What will the First Minister say?
The First Minister is likely to provide travel updates after Manchester and Salford were added to the restricted list due to high numbers of the Delta variant.
There will likely be more about the Delta variant and its impact on Scotland route out of lockdown levels, as well as details on business support for those that cannot yet open.