When is Nicola Sturgeon's covid announcement, what does it mean for Scotland, what will she say and how can I watch?

When will the First Minister be providing the next coronvirus update to Scotland and a possible move to Level 0?

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 21st June 2021, 12:45 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Nicola Sturgeon will be addressing parliament with the latest details on the coronavirus pandemic.

When will she be speaking?

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, June 22.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's covid announcement, what does it mean for Scotland, what will she say and how can I watch?

Her Covid statement will be read not long after 2pm after topical questions.

Read More

Read More
Nicola Sturgeon's chief of staff Liz Lloyd takes 'leave of absence' to be replac...

How can I watch?

You can watch the First Minister’s statement live from the Scottish Parliament on Scottish Parliament TV here.

You can also watch on BBC Scotland, and follow The Scotsman’s live coronavirus blog.

What will the First Minister say?

The First Minister is likely to provide travel updates after Manchester and Salford were added to the restricted list due to high numbers of the Delta variant.

There will likely be more about the Delta variant and its impact on Scotland route out of lockdown levels, as well as details on business support for those that cannot yet open.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Nicola SturgeonBBC ScotlandFirst Minister
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.