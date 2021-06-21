Nicola Sturgeon will be addressing parliament with the latest details on the coronavirus pandemic.

When will she be speaking?

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, June 22.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's covid announcement, what does it mean for Scotland, what will she say and how can I watch?

Her Covid statement will be read not long after 2pm after topical questions.

How can I watch?

You can watch the First Minister’s statement live from the Scottish Parliament on Scottish Parliament TV here.

You can also watch on BBC Scotland, and follow The Scotsman’s live coronavirus blog.

What will the First Minister say?

The First Minister is likely to provide travel updates after Manchester and Salford were added to the restricted list due to high numbers of the Delta variant.

There will likely be more about the Delta variant and its impact on Scotland route out of lockdown levels, as well as details on business support for those that cannot yet open.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.