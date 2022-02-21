Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on the coronavirus situation in Scotland on Tuesday.

Her update comes as Boris Johnson indicated he plans to scrap self-isolation for people in England who have Covid. These plans could be announced on Monday late afternoon when the Prime Minister addresses MPs on the Covid situation.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all you need to know ahead of the First Minister’s update.

Nicola Sturgeon will update parliament on the latest Covid situation (Picture: Russell Cheyne/WPA Pool/Getty Images).

What is the First Minister likely to say?

The First Minister will give an update on the latest Covid and vaccine data in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to address Mr Johnson’s potential to scrap the legal requirement for Covid self-isolation in England and free testing.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government are stuck in this ‘illogical position’ waiting to hear what Mr Johnson will do as the funding for Covid testing is allocated on a four nations basis.

The Scottish Government believes quarantine should remain for those with the virus alongside widespread free testing.

Ms Sturgeon hopes there will be clarity on what the funding will be for Covid testing so she may outline this during her address on Tuesday.

How can I watch?

You can watch the Covid statement live from the Scottish Parliament on Scottish Parliament TV here.

You can also watch on BBC Scotland.

When will she be speaking?

The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Her Covid-19 Update will come just after 2pm following time for reflection and topical questions.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.