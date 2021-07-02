The First Minister’s announcement will begin shortly after midday and follows the news that yesterday Scotland recorded the highest daily number of coronavirus cases on record.

Earlier this week Ms Sturgeon urged Scots to act with care and not become complacent as we see as “steep rise” in cases due to the Delta strain of the virus.

She added the good news is that the vaccine is providing a good level of protection, she said: “We’re not at this stage seeing a commensurate rise in the number of people in hospital or becoming seriously ill with the virus, but it is important that we are not complacent.”

She added that this is because there are still a significant number of people yet to be vaccinated.

Ms Sturgeon added: “If we are to avoid the virus running ahead of the vaccine it's really important that all of us take care and be cautious.”

What will the First Minister say?

Nicola Sturgeon is going to update the country on the coronavirus pandemic today following the news that Scotland exceeded 4,000 new cases on Thursday – a record high.

It is expected that Ms Sturgeon will indicate what the Scottish Government response is going to be to dramatic rise in case numbers, and whether the plans to ease restrictions will remain in place or be delayed.

She will discuss the spread of the Delta variant and reiterate the message that everyone should remain cautious to prevent further rises.

Earlier this week she addressed the country and said that there wouldn't be a delay in easing restrictions despite rising numbers because the vaccination programme is working well, however this was after Scotland recorded 3,285 daily cases which was a record at the time.

Yesterday almost 1,000 more cases than that were reported.

What are the latest case numbers?

On Thursday, Scotland recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period ever.

The record high of 4,234 brought the total number of cases up to 285,456.

Six new deaths were recorded which means that the total death toll is now at 7,722.

A total of 275 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 up 40, with 16 patients in intensive care, down three

So far, 3,816,251 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,722,725 have received their second dose.

When are restrictions set to ease?

The country is set to move to level zero on July 19, Mr Sturgeon said last week, three weeks after the June 28 date originally set.

Despite the increasing cases seen at the beginning of the week Ms Sturgeon confirmed on Tuesday that this date was not going to be delayed.

If there are no concerns around rising hospitalisations or deaths, Scotland will move “beyond level zero” on August 9.

This will be a return to “almost complete normality” and will see almost all legal restrictions lifted.

However, some limits may remain, including the legal requirement to physically distance indoors and outdoors.

When is the announcement and how can I watch?

The First Minister’s update will begin at 12.15pm today, Friday, July 2.

Tuesday’s update was delayed due to Ms Sturgeon meeting with The Queen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The announcement will be broadcast by the BBC and also streamed on The Scotsman and the Scottish Government Twitter feed.

The Scotsman also stream updates live on the website and via our dedicated Live Blog.

