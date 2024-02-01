UK Covid Inquiry: WATCH as The Scotsman's team discusses Nicola Sturgeon, John Swinney, Kate Forbes evidence
Nicola Sturgeon finally delivered her long-awaited evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry on Wednesday – but did it actually address the key questions that needed to be answered?
The Scotsman’s team of specialists, from Political Editor Alistair Grant to Health Correspondent Joseph Anderson, World Editor Jane Bradley and Investigations Correspondent Martyn McLaughlin, discuss what we learned from Ms Sturgeon’s evidence – and what we didn’t.
They cover the admissions around WhatsApp message deletion, as well as Ms Sturgeon’s emotional testimony when she admitted “a large part” of her wished she was never first minister during the pandemic.
The full panel debate can we watched via the above video stream.
