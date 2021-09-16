TRNSMT festival: 41 festival goers arrested over weekend, Police Scotland says

The force said the offences ranged from drug possession, to minor assaults and breach of the peace.

Just two arrests were made on Thursday at the Glasgow Green event, which has a capacity for up to 50,000 attendees per day.

Officers detained a further 10 revellers on Friday, 17 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.

Police Scotland called the festival a “safe and successful event”.

On Wednesday, Scotland’s national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said there were no signs that TRNSMT had caused a spike in Covid cases.

The event took place before the introduction of vaccine passports, which will be needed for entry to nightclubs and larger events from October 1 after the Scottish Parliament backed the plans last week.

Ticket-holders had to provide proof of a negative NHS Covid-19 lateral flow test to be allowed in.

Superintendent Emma Croft said: “We worked closely with TRNSMT organisers and other key partners to deliver a safe and successful event.

"We are pleased that thousands of people were able to enjoy themselves at the first event like this in Glasgow for some considerable time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who behaved responsibly and enjoyed the event.”

“Over the course of the event there were a total of 41 arrests, two on Thursday night, 10 on Friday, 17 on Saturday, and 12 on Sunday.”

She added: “These related to various offences including drugs possession, minor assaults and breach of the peace.”

