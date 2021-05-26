The hospitals that have recorded the most Covid deaths in Scotland

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) has released a breakdown of coronavirus deaths by the hospital they occurred in.

Hospitals in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area have recorded the most deaths.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital had 809 deaths, while Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary had 628, the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley 425 and Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock, 138.

The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Royal Hospital For Children (in foreground). Picture: John Devlin

In Lothian, Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary recorded 368 Covid-19 deaths, and the city’s Western General Hospital 152.

St John’s Hospital in Livingston had 134 deaths.

In Tayside, Ninewells Hospital in Dundee had 340 coronavirus fatalities while in Ayrshire and Arran the University Hospital Crosshouse, Kilmarnock, had 339 and the University Hospital Ayr 186.

A total of 362 deaths took place in Lanarkshire’s University Hospital Wishaw, with 297 in University Hospital Monklands, Airdrie, and 282 in University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary recorded the most deaths in Grampian with 261, Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert the most in Forth Valley with 315, and Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, had the most in Fife with 210.

Almost a third (30 per cent) of people who have died with Covid-19 lived in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, according to NRS data, with 17 per cent in Lanarkshire and 14 per cent in Lothian.

NRS published the data along with its weekly breakdown of Covid-19 deaths.

It shows that 10,114 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

Four deaths relating to the virus were registered between May 17 and May 23, down two on the previous week.

This is the lowest weekly total since September 2020.

Two of these deaths were in South Lanarkshire, one in East Dunbartonshire and one in Falkirk.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.