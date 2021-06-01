It comes despite reports last weekend that around half of all appointments at the mass vaccination centre were missed.

A temporary vaccination centre in Govan also saw long queues form on Tuesday.

Concerns over Glasgow’s vaccine take-up rate emerged as Scottish Government ministers gave the go-ahead for a 6,000-capacity fan zone to open in the city in time for Euro 2020.

New video footage shows large queues outside the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow, where thousands of residents are waiting to receive their vaccinations.

