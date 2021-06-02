NHS Forth Valley described the outbreak linked to Stirling cocktail bar, Tingle, as “significant” - and warned that more cases may arise.

It has urged anyone who visited the venue between Friday, May 21 and Sunday 30th to get tested as soon as possible.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Positive cases linked to Tingle have been recorded across Forth Valley as well as further afield.

Tingle cocktail bar in Stirling has been linked to more than 40 positive COVID tests

People have been urged to remain vigilant.

Dr Henry Prempeh, NHS Forth Valley consultant in public health said: “This is a significant outbreak and cases may well rise further.

“Our Test and Protect team are following up with a number of people who have been identified as close contacts of those who have already tested positive.

“However we want everyone who attended the bar during these dates to get a PCR test to help prevent further spread.”

Dr Prempeh said anyone identified as a close contact and your test is negative “must continue to isolate for 10 days” adding: “If you attended the bar during these dates and have not been contacted direct by Test and Protect then you do not require to self-isolate if your PCR test is negative, providing you do not develop any symptoms.”

Testing is available at the Engine Shed behind Stirling railway station and at the University of Stirling campus and can be booked through NHS Inform on 0800 028 2816

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.