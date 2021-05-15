Scotland reports 413 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours

413 new cases reported in 24 hours

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

The number of cases has gone up from 215 new cases reported yesterday.

Data revealed 27,866 new tests for Covid-19 reported results in Scotland – with 1.6 per cent confirmed as positive.

Numbers have been affected by a data issue which meant Friday’s figures were lower than they should have been.

Following a data issue affecting the flow of UK Government tests from 8pm on 13/05/2021 until 9am on 14/05/2021 the numbers reported yesterday were lower than expected.

But the missing data has been included in today’s figures.

The Scottish Government also confirmed that 3,003,339 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 1,599,519 have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, a high school in Midlothian told S1 and S2 pupils to stay home amid concerns about rising cases in the health board area.

It came as a primary school closed after a covid outbreak is to remain shut for another week as cases continue to increase.

Midlothian has seen positive cases spike over the last two weeks from just two a week to 47 cases in the most recent seven-day period.

There were 54 new reported cases across NHS Lothian to yesterday and 200 cases over the past week.

In Glasgow people were urged by Nicola Sturgeon to get tested given the “significant outbreak” in the south of the city.

