Scotland records another two Covid deaths and 2,556 new cases

Scotland has recorded a further 2,556 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths.

By Katrine Bussey
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 3:21 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The most recent daily figures showed that 8.9 per cent of people tested were confirmed as having Covid-19.

The latest figures take the number who have died within 28 days of testing positive to 8,534, although register offices are generally closed at the weekend.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

There were 1,004 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, a drop of one from the previous day.

This includes 78 people in intensive care, also down by one in the past 24 hours.

The figures show 4,176,832 people have had one dose of vaccine, with 3,827,110 having had two.

Booster doses are now being given to people aged over 50, starting with the most vulnerable, with the vaccination programme also having recently been extended to children aged between 12 and 15.

A message from the Editor:

Scotland has recorded a further 2,556 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.