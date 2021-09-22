Scotland reaches milestone with 10 million Covid-19 PCR tests

As of midnight on September 20, 10,017,000 have been carried out in Scotland, including those processed at three NHS regional hubs set up earlier this year.

They also include the four-nations network of Lighthouse laboratories, partner laboratories and testing sites.

More than one million tests have also been conducted by the Scottish Ambulance service at mobile testing units around the country.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Reaching ten million tests is a major milestone and recognition of the hard work and dedication of our testing teams across the country.

"Testing has a vital role to play as restrictions are phased out and we learn to live with the virus.

"It may be tempting to think as vaccinations increase and cases drop, that testing will become less important.

“In fact, this will only make it more important to spot and prevent new outbreaks as cases emerge. We know from our experience just how quickly one outbreak can lead to another.

"The ability to quickly identify new outbreaks and put appropriate measures in place will remain at the heart of our strategy to help break chains of transmission."

All adults are encouraged to take a PCR test if they have any one of the three symptoms of coronavirus.

These are a high temperature or fever, a new continuous cough, as well as any loss of, or change in sense of smell or taste.

People are also encouraged to take two rapid lateral flow tests a week, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

