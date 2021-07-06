Greater freedoms are hopefully just around the corner for those in Scotland as the government is scheduled to move the country into Level 0 in mid-July.

If all goes to plan, the council areas which are not already in the lowest level of restrictions will see rules relaxed on social distancing, hospitality and events.

After that, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hopes to scrap all remaining legal measures three weeks later on 9 August, with Scotland returning to “almost complete normality”.

The move would be similar to the “Freedom Day” changes announced by Boris Johnson for England from 19 July.

These are the restrictions that will be lifted on the same date in Scotland if the move to Level 0 comes into effect:

1. No more 2 metre rule Nicola Sturgeon has said, if the data supports the move, the general indoor social distancing requirement will be reduced from two metres to one from 19 July. It's also hoped the outdoor requirement to physically distance will be lifted then. Photo: Shutterstock Buy photo

2. Limits on outdoor gatherings lifted The government hopes limits on numbers at informal outdoor social events - in private gardens, for example - will be removed on 19 July. Photo: Shutterstock Buy photo

3. More people can meet in pubs In Level 0, 10 adults from four households are able to meet in cafes, pubs and restaurants, while 15 adults from 15 households can meet in these settings outdoors. Photo: Shutterstock Buy photo

4. Rules on weddings relaxed Ceremonies, like weddings and funerals, can be attended by up to 200 people in the lowest level of restrictions. Photo: Shutterstock Buy photo