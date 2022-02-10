Coronavirus Scotland: £1.5m to boost Covid vaccine access in three African countries

The money will go to Unicef to strengthen the health systems of Rwanda, Zambia and Malawi.

It includes money for an information campaign to build confidence around vaccines at community level.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxygen supplies and oxygen generating plants will also be provided by the funds.

The Scottish Government is providing funding of £1.5 million to help expand access to coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics in three African countries.

Minister for international development Neil Gray said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the greatest global challenges.

“It is a disease that does not recognise nations or borders, and we are well aware of the inequity in the access to Covid-19 vaccines across the world.

“This partnership with Unicef will allow u s to support our partner country governments in Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda in their Covid-19 response, and will go some way to addressing vaccine inequity in Africa.

“By working together on this shared challenge, and helping to support equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines and treatments in our partner countries, this funding also underlines this Government’s commitment to international solidarity and to fulfilling its role as a responsible and compassionate global citizen.”

Earlier today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced students and teachers in Scotland’s secondary schools will no longer need to wear face masks in the classroom from the end of this month.

Face coverings will still be required in other communal, indoor areas within high schools, the First Minister added, but this will be kept under “regular review”.