Pitlochry Festival Theatre to thank NHS workers with free tickets to Alice in Wonderland World

Amy Liptrott, Associate Director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre said: “To all the amazing NHS workers, we would love to invite you and your families to enjoy the wonderful Alice in Wonderland World interactive experience in our beautiful gardens in Pitlochry as a small but heartfelt thank you for all your amazing work.”

Alice’s adventures are brought to life in Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s beautiful Explorers' Garden where visitors can become one of the many brilliant characters she meets.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice’s adventures are brought to life in Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s beautiful Explorers' Garden.

Visitors will hear actors telling the story in English and Gaelic on audio through new beacon technology on their own device, along with the visual delights, and they will get a handout map to set them on their magical journey through Alice in Wonderland World.

As well as the App, ticket bookers can download from the theatre’s website a booklet as part of the theatre’s Build Your Own Theatre series, which will share tips on how you can make easy costumes and dress up to make your visit to the garden even more memorable. This is also in Gaelic and English.

Alice in Wonderland World runs until September12 from Thursdays-Sundays between 12-5pm. Last entry to the show is at 4pm.

NHS Alice in Wonderland World tickets are available by calling the Pitlochry Festival Theatre box office on 01796 484626.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.