Nicola Sturgeon is addressing parliament right now with an update on coronavirus.
She is thought to be introducing new restrictions as the new Covid variant Omicron is predicted to hit the country hard.
The First Minister will also be on a televised address to the nation this evening.
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 14:47
FM again stresses that mass vacc centres are not appropriate for every area after getting another question about it.
FM: Wants to minimise disruption to schools and children as much as possible.
FM: rave will be cancelled and compensated.
Health Sec working on this all morning.
Vaccination centre to be reinstated.
ACH: We need “clarity from the government”
Why can people go to a concert but not mix with more people at home.
Mentions a rave this saturday at the Royal Highland Showground is going ahead.
Vaccine operation dismantled due to this.
FM on self isolation support grant: Eligibility requirements are under review.
Maximise money getting to those most in need.
FM: We will do our best to ensure (hospitality money) will be delivered before Christmas.
: Extra centres will be added, and additional mass vacc and use of military support.
: Biggest increase in capacity are changes to prioritise booster over flu. (using clinical advice)
He welcomes financial assistance to businesses but urges scot gov to ensure smooth roll out.
Asks about booster targets - how quick will mass vacc centres? Military assistance?
How are they making LFT easier to get?
Anas Sarwar - Omicron risks lives.
“We cannot let our guard slip.”
Urges Scotland to “do their duty” and get vaccinated and boosters.
FM: Vaccination programme fastest in the UK. Mass Vacc centre not appropriate in every area. Often has high do not attend rates. System flexible.
She adds she has just been passed a note saying funding will be given from the UK Gov to devolved administrations though she doesn’t have details. She welcomes this.
He adds that he hopes gov will ensure businesses actually get the funds that are promised to them.