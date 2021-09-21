Nicola Sturgeon: What time is the First Minister speaking in Scottish Parliament and is Humza Yousaf giving a Covid-19 statement too?

The First Minister will also face questions from MSPs about the Scottish Government’s handling of the pandemic.

When will Nicola Sturgeon speak?

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister is set to update the Scottish Parliament after 2pm today.

At that time, MSPs will gather for the Reflection, delivered this afternoon by Professor Sir Geoff Palmer, Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University.

The Reflection will be followed by a series of topical questions, before Ms Sturgeon will speak.

How can I watch the Covid-19 Scotland update?

The First Minister’s statement will be broadcast live on Scottish Parliament TV.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give a new Covid-19 updated at Holyrood this afternoon.

The BBC Scotland channel will also air the update from 2:15pm.

What will the First Minister say?

Ms Sturgeon will unveil the latest coronavirus figures for Scotland, including the number of new cases, hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations.

Yesterday, a total of 2,917 new coronavirus cases were recorded by the Scottish Government, but no new deaths from the virus.

Will Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speak too?

Speaking to Good Morning Scotland, Humza Yousaf confirmed that he will give a statement to MSPs this afternoon, setting out his response to the ongoing ambulance crisis.

His comments will follow publication of the latest official statistics on waiting times for treatment.

Mr Yousaf is expected to confirm that the British Army will be called upon to help fix the crisis.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.