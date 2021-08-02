Here is everything you need to know.

What are the latest case numbers?

On Sunday, Scotland recorded three coronavirus deaths and 1,034 new cases.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is going to give a media briefing at lunchtime on Thursday to update the country on the current coronavirus situation.

The figures, however, may be lower than usual due to registry offices being closed at weekends.

So far, 4,011,060 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,197,899 have received their second dose.

Scotland’s death toll – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is currently 7,942.

What will the First Minister say?

Nicola Sturgeon is set to confirm on Tuesday, 3 August, whether or not Scotland will move to level zero on August 9, otherwise dubbed as Scotland’s ‘Freedom Day’.

The changes would see the majority of current restrictions in place lifted – including the reopening of nightclubs which have been closed since March last year.

Ms Sturgeon said previously that she was “optimistic” she would be able to confirm the change.

Will there still be restrictions if ‘Freedom Day’ goes ahead?

If all goes to plan, all remaining legal measures could be scrapped on 9 August.

At this point, the country could return to “almost complete normality”, the First Minister previously said.

However, this proposed date could be brought forward or pushed back, depending on Ms Sturgeon’s update and the pandemic situation in Scotland.

If Freedom Day does go ahead, some minor rules may remain; people may still be required to wear face coverings in some settings, for example.

The government will also not advise an immediate return to office working on 9 August, Ms Sturgeon has previously said.

What time is the announcement?

Ms Sturgeon will speak to MSPs at Holyrood in a virtual session from around 2pm, before taking questions.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be broadcast on the BBC and also streamed the Scottish Government Twitter feed.

The Scotsman also stream updates live on the website and via our live blog.

