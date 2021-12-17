A press conference will be held today at 12.15, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith.

They are set to discuss the Omicron coronavirus variant, and could announce further restrictions.

Here is everything you need to know about the update.

What are the latest case numbers of the Omicron variant?

As of December 16, Scotland has recorded 526 confirmed new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which is almost double the figure reported the day before – 296.

Figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday show that there were 5,951 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours and 18 new deaths.

The Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is 9,764.

The daily test positivity rate was 10.8 per cent.

What is the First Minister expected to say?

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to reiterate her request for Scots to limit social mixing to three households in a bid to reduce the spread of Omicron ahead of Christmas.

In a statement in Parliament on Tuesday she said the new measure will be not legally enforced but is asking people to follow the guidance.

She will also address the new legal requirements for businesses and hospitality premises that have come into force today.

Scottish businesses are now required to take “reasonable measures” to minimise the spread of Covid, and are expected to enforce social distancing and reduce crowding

Ms Sturgeon may also announce new restrictions to hospitality, in a move that follows Wales.

Yesterday, the Welsh Government announced that nightclubs will be closed from December 27.

From the same date, two-metre social distancing will be mandatory in offices, and measures including one-way systems and physical barriers will be introduced in businesses to protect customers and staff. Regulations will also be changed to include a requirement to work from home wherever possible.

What time is the announcement?

The press conference will be held today at 12.15pm.

How can I watch?

The briefing will be available to watch live on the Scottish Government’s Twitter feed.

