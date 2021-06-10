Some emergency laws put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic could be extended by up to a year if a new Bill to be introduced by the Scottish Government passes.

MSPs passed two emergency coronavirus Acts last year, both in single day sittings, that were aimed at helping the country fight the virus.

The new laws made changes to the justice system, including allowing for the early release of prisoners if the virus caused issues within the prison service, the rental sector and the functions of public bodies.

Covid Recovery Secretary John Swinney announced on Wednesday that work is being done on a new Bill that would extend some of the provisions until March 30 next year, with another possible extension – pending parliamentary approval – to September 30.

Mr Swinney said some of the measures will be dropped, though he did not say which.

“It is clear that some of the provisions in the Act will be required after the current expiry date of September 30 this year in order to respond to the ongoing threat to public health in Scotland posed by Covid,” he said.