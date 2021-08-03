The First Minister addressed the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon at around 2 pm outlining what restrictions will loosen in Scotland in August.
Take a look back at what the First Minister said here.
Coronavirus in Scotland LIVE: Follow here for all of Tuesday's updates.
Last updated: Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 14:40
- Sturgeon confirms easing of restrictions for next Monday
- Face masks and home working to remain as Level 0 ends on August 9
- Nightclubs, stadiums and other venues rules relaxed
The number of cancelled operations in Scottish hospitals is at the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, figures show.
In June, 22,014 operations in Scotland were scheduled to go ahead, with 1,643 (7.5%) forced to be cancelled, according to Public Health Scotland figures.
While the number of operations slated was the highest since February last year - before the pandemic took hold - the number of cancellations was the highest since March 2020, when the impact of Covid-19 forced Scotland into lockdown.
The figures show 642 of the cancellations were due to clinical reasons, while 417 were because of capacity or non-clinical problems.
A further 502 were cancelled by the patient.
Scottish Lib Dem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “These new figures show that even though life feels more normal, NHS services are under more pressure than ever.
“No hospital will be taking the decision to cancel operations lightly. Staff know it means more discomfort and pain for patients.
“But services are straining, and with too few resources clinicians are stuck between a rock and a hard place.
“Staff are already knackered after bearing the brunt of the pandemic.
“The Scottish Government have to find a way to show them a light at the end of the tunnel. That means meaningful support for those on the front line, with new clear targets and a comprehensive NHS recovery plan.”
Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce if Scotland will lift its coronavirus restrictions and move beyond the current Level 0 rules in place.
Visitors to Edinburgh’s festivals will be urged to keep wearing face coverings and maintain social distancing throughout August to ensure the city’s major events are kept as safe as possible.
Easing of restrictions for next Monday confirmed
Nicola Sturgeon confirms that covid restrictions will ease across the country from next Monday as 1,016 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
Masks to become mandatory despite easing
The First Minister said it will continue to be the law that face coverings will be worn in the same indoor settings across Scotland.
‘Face coverings will be mandated in law for some time to come’, said Sturgeon.
Changes to self-isolation
An adult who has identified as a close contact will no longer have to self-isolate if they are fully vaccinated and they take a PCR test which is negative, says FM.
Masks to continue to be worn in Secondary schools amongst staff and pupils
The First Minister said this will be kept under review.
Covid Scotland: Social distancing removed but face masks and home working to remain as Level 0 ends on Monday
All of Scotland will move beyond Level 0 Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
Douglas Ross says ongoing restrictions will ‘hold Scotland’s recovery back’
The statement from the Scottish Conservative came during questions to the First Minister following her covid update to Parliament
Sturgeon replied that a ‘safe and steady’ pace she is taking is ‘sensible and cautious’ and will ‘keep people as safe as possible.’
‘Not going to shout freedom from this virus’, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon claims that she is ‘not going to shout freedom from this virus’ as threats such as new variants remain.
Latest coronavirus figures in Scotland
Scotland has recorded nine coronavirus deaths and 1,016 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
Covid Scotland: Nine new coronavirus deaths and 1,016 new cases
Scotland has recorded nine coronavirus deaths and 1,016 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
FM says more pop-up vaccination centres will be delivered
Sturgeon hinted that as night clubs open, pop-up vaccinations could be set up there.
She added that the Scottish Government is looking into this.
The statement from the First Minister comes following Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar asking whether pop-up vaccinations will be increased to encourage more young people to come forward.