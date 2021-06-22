Scroll down to see the latest news on the pandemic on Monday, June 22.
Covid Scotland LIVE: The latest updates on Tuesday, June 22
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 12:58
- Nicola Sturgeon to give latest lockdown review
- Scottish Government to publish review of physical distancing requirements
- First Minister to set out ‘what we hope life will look like beyond Level 0’
Tui, Virgin Atlantic and IAG join legal action against Government travel rules
Tui has announced it has joined Virgin Atlantic and British Airways’ parent company IAG in supporting legal action against the Government’s coronavirus travel restrictions.
The UK’s largest tour operator said the three firms have become interested parties in a challenge launched by Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group last week.
The legal bid is an attempt to get the Government to be more transparent in relation to how it determines which countries are on the green, amber and red lists under the traffic light system for international travel.
There are currently no major viable tourist destinations on the quarantine-free green list.
Speaking at the Travel Matters conference organised by industry association Abta, Tui managing director Andrew Flintham said: “At the time of the last country review, many destinations such as Malta, the Greek islands and the Balearics had much lower rates (of infection) than the UK.
“It was inexplicable as to why these were not added and instead Portugal was moved straight from green to amber, without the slightest sign of stopping at the much-vaunted green watchlist.
“We must understand the criteria we are all working towards so we can pre-empt when countries may move into different categories and help our customers with that challenge, and we must understand how the framework is being applied.”
Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer told the conference that the organisation is also looking at whether legal action is “an avenue that we can pursue”.
He said: “The hurdle for suing the Government is high but we think at least the Government needs to say, did it measure the impact on the travel sector of its own policies, and if it did, did it then decide that the sector nonetheless wasn’t worthy of support?”
More than eight in 10 adults in most of UK likely to have Covid-19 antibodies
More than eight in 10 adults in most parts of the UK are now likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, new figures suggest.
The estimates range from 85.4% of adults in Northern Ireland to 86.6% in England and 88.7% in Wales.
In Scotland the estimate is slightly lower, at just under eight in 10 adults, or 79.1%.
The presence of coronavirus antibodies suggests someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.
It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.
Antibodies then remain in the blood at low levels, although these levels can decline over time to the point that tests can no longer detect them.
The latest estimates are from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on a sample of blood test results for the week beginning June 7.
The estimates are for people in private households and do not include settings such as hospitals and care homes.
In England, the latest estimate of 86.6% adults is up from 76.4% a month ago, while in Wales the estimate of 88.7% is up from 76.7%.
For Scotland the estimate is up month on month from 67.5% to 79.1%, and for Northern Ireland it is up from 74.2% to 85.4%.
Abta considers legal action against UK Government
Mark Tanzer, of Abta, said the travel trade organisation is considering taking legal action against the UK Government in relation to its travel policies.
He said: “Abta is looking at whether there are legal channels for challenging the Government’s position on travel and tourism, in terms of what analysis did they do on the impact of their own policies on travel.”
Pressed on whether that means Abta could sue the Government, Mr Tanzer replied: “We’re looking at whether or not that is an avenue that we can pursue, yeah.
“The hurdle for suing the Government is high but we think at least the Government needs to say, did it measure the impact on the travel sector of its own policies, and if it did, did it then decide that the sector nonetheless wasn’t worthy of support.
“We want answers to those questions and we’ll continue to keep up the pressure through legal channels to get answers.”
Covid Scotland: Andy Burnham threatens legal action for civil rights infringements over Manchester travel ban
The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has said that a decision by the Scottish Government to ban travel to his region was an infringement of his constituents’ civil rights and he couldn’t rule out legal action.
Supermarket sales fall from pandemic peak a year ago
Supermarket sales have fallen from the peak highs seen a year ago when stores were stripped bare in panic buying as the Covid-19 pandemic first descended on the UK, new data shows.
Take-home grocery sales fell 1.6% during the 12 weeks to June 13 compared with 2020, according to Kantar, although they remain £3.3 billion higher than the same period two years ago.
The number of shoppers heading to supermarkets also fell in the four weeks to June 13 by five million trips compared with May as customers took advantage of the reopening of indoor hospitality, spending their cash in restaurants and cafes instead.
Average basket sizes also fell – down 13.6% – although on a 12-week measure, the number of trips to supermarkets increased as shoppers preferred to go more often, rather than big weekly shops.
But despite pubs and bars reopening, customers still flocked to supermarkets to buy booze for picnics and home barbecues, with sales of drinks up £29 million compared with May.
UK Government hopes to offer Covid and flu jabs at the same time – Hancock
The NHS is preparing for a “very significant” flu vaccination drive this winter, with people potentially given Covid boosters and flu jabs at the same time, Matt Hancock has said.
The Health Secretary said he expects this winter to be “challenging”, adding that he hoped further lockdown restrictions would not be needed.
“We are worried about flu this winter because people’s natural immunity will be lower because we haven’t had any serious flu for 18 months now,” he told Times Radio.
“We had a difficult winter in 2019, we didn’t have flu at all really this last winter because of the restrictions that were in place for Covid, so it is something we are worried about.
“We are going to have a very significant flu vaccination drive this autumn – potentially at the same time, you might get your Covid booster jab and your flu jab at the same time, we are testing whether that can be done.
“We do need to make sure we protect the NHS this coming winter.
“We have got time to do the preparation for that now, though, and make sure we are as vaccinated as possible, because that is the way to keep people safe.”
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm a delay to the easing of covid restrictions in Scotland today (June 22).
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the main NHS App, which is different from the Covid-19 App, is “important” as countries are likely to need proof of vaccination status of Britons travelling abroad.
8,000 second dose appointments scheduled too early in Scotland
Around 8,000 appointments for second doses of a coronavirus vaccine in Scotland have been issued too early due to a system fault, the Scottish Government has confirmed.
The scheduling issue has seen slots given ahead of the eight-week interval recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
An investigation has been launched, although the fault is now said to have been fixed.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf told the PA news agency: “We have been made aware of a system error which has led to a number of people being called forward for their second vaccination ahead of the eight-week recommended interval.
“We apologise to those affected and NHS boards are in the process of making contact with them to offer them a new appointment time or the option of attending a drop-in clinic when their second dose is due.
“If you have received an invitation for a second dose that is less than eight weeks after your first, please don’t come to your appointment.
“You can either rearrange by calling the helpline or visiting NHS Inform.
“If you are immunosuppressed and have an earlier second dose appointment for clinical reasons, please go along as planned.
“It’s important to stress that there is no clinical risk associated with receiving the vaccine earlier than eight weeks.
“This is the recommended interval because it increases the efficacy of the vaccine and the level of protection.
“We are liaising with boards to ensure that there are staff on hand at vaccination clinics to offer further advice and reassurance.”
The announcement comes the day Nicola Sturgeon received her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Anyone who believes their appointment for second doses is too early can rearrange online or by calling the Vaccination Helpline on 0800 030 8013.
Sturgeon to set out life in lowest tier of coronavirus restrictions
Nicola Sturgeon is due to set out what life in Scotland will look like under the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions.
The First Minister is to make an announcement at Holyrood on Tuesday as part of the latest review of the route map out of lockdown.
She said last week it was “unlikely” that any area would see restrictions eased on June 28 – the date it had been hoped all of Scotland would move into Level 0 restrictions.
Ms Sturgeon previously said this move would likely be delayed by three weeks.
The Scottish Government will also publish a review on Tuesday of physical distancing requirements, along with a paper which Ms Sturgeon said would set out “what we hope life will look like beyond Level 0 – as we get to the point where we can lift all, or virtually all, of the remaining restrictions”.
This level, the lowest in Scotland’s five-tier system, is only currently in place in the island authorities of Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles, with all mainland areas having either Level 1 or Level 2 restrictions applied.
Covid vaccination of clinically vulnerable children labelled 'inconsistent' as mother pleads for jag
Decisions on Covid vaccination for clinically vulnerable under 16s in Scotland are “confusing” and “inconsistent”, a charity has said, as one mother pleaded for her 14-year-old daughter to be given a jag.