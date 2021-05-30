More than two million fully vaccinated across Scotland in new milestone

More than two million people in Scotland have now received both doses of a Covid vaccine.

By Dale Miller
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 3:36 pm
Figures released on Sunday showed 3,234,311 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,022,728 have received their second dose.

Scotland recorded 526 new coronavirus cases, but no further deaths of people with the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

A young woman gets vaccinated. Picture: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,668.

The Scottish Government figures indicate a total of 17,698 tests reported results in the past 24 hours and the daily test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent, up on 2.5 per cent the previous day.

The statistics being updated are restricted to the above until June 1, when full breakdowns for the bank holiday weekend will be provided.

