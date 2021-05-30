More than two million fully vaccinated across Scotland in new milestone

Figures released on Sunday showed 3,234,311 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,022,728 have received their second dose.

Scotland recorded 526 new coronavirus cases, but no further deaths of people with the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,668.

The Scottish Government figures indicate a total of 17,698 tests reported results in the past 24 hours and the daily test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent, up on 2.5 per cent the previous day.