Moray coronavirus restrictions: 'Positive signs' showing as number of positive cases going down

Jillian Evans from NHS Grampian spoke on Good Morning Scotland this morning to discuss the ongoing situation in Moray.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 2:21 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

She explained that there were some ‘positive signs’ coming from the increased vaccination programme, adding: “I think we’ll need a couple more days to be sure that this is a definite trend but on all of the indicators that we look at, that’s cases, test positivity, looking at vaccinations and listening to what's happening in local communities and compliance, I think the signs are looking really positive accordingly.”

Read More

Read More
Fiona Hyslop and Fergus Ewing to step down from Scottish government

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Ms Evans confirmed that coronavirus cases in Moray are 50/100,000 and when asked whether Moray might move down to level two in the next few days, she said: “As I say, we’ll be looking at this over the next few days and based on the thresholds that the Scottish Government are using to determine the levels, then we would look to be in a positive position.

Moray: 'Positive signs' showing as number of positive cases going down

"The main thing is to make sure that this is a sustainable trend, there’s not a blip in the numbers.”

Moray, along with the city of Glasgow, was left in level three after the First Minister said last week that their cases were too high to risk loosening restrictions.

The rest of mainland Scotland moved into level two, with some islands moving to level one.

Ms Sturgeon said that she would provide and update and review of both Glasgow and Moray at the end of this week to decide whether they are to remain in a stricter lockdown.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.