Midlothian primary school closes after Covid-19 outbreak

In a letter to parents of pupils at Mauricewood in Penicuik the council confirmed that the school will be closed from today for the rest of the week.

A council chief said in the letter that ‘after considering all options’ a decision was made to close the building as a result of staff absence due to the requirement for them to isolate.

Parents were told arrangements have been put in place from today to provide remote learning for all classes.

There are 355 pupils who attend the school plus up to 88 part time and full time in the nursery class.

It’s not known how many children have tested positive but those who have been in direct contact with confirmed cases have been advised to self-isolate at home for ten days.

NHS Lothian wrote to parents on Sunday, May 9, confirming there had been a number of confirmed cases in the past week at the school located on Muirhead Place.

In a statement yesterday on the school’s Facebook page Acting Head Teacher Susan Woodyer said: “There will be no staff in the school building from tomorrow until a review has taken place. We ask for your patience and understanding at this challenging time.”

Fiona Robertson, Midlothian Council’s Executive Director Children, Young People & Partnerships said: “We can confirm that over the past week, there has been a small number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Mauricewood school community. Children who have been in direct contact with the confirmed cases have been contacted and are self-isolating at home for 10 days.

“Resulting staff absences due to self-isolation meant that we had to move the whole school to remote learning from Tuesday 11 May for the remainder of this week. The situation will be reviewed as the week progresses and parents and carers will be advised on Friday 14 May. This has not been a decision that has been taken lightly but will ensure that learning can continue, albeit remotely.”

