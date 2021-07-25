'Humiliated' Scottish Government set to miss vaccine target for 40 to 49 year olds

A member of the Vaccination Team prepares a vaccine at the coronavirus mass vaccine centre at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Nicola Sturgeon had told the Scottish Parliament that all 40 to 49 year olds will have been “given second doses” by July 26, but due to poor uptake that target is likely to be missed.

As of July 24, the most recent data available for age groups, just 75.8 per cent of this age group have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 9.3 per cent failing to have a single dose.

The First Minister is also under pressure to meet similar targets for the 30 to 39 age group which is scheduled to be completed by August 20, and for all adults by September 12.

Vaccine uptake has suffered as the rollout has reached younger age groups, with one in five 30 to 39 year olds without a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and more than one in four (28.5 per cent) 18 to 29 year olds also yet to receive a first dose.

Just over a third (36.1 per cent) of those in their 30s have received both doses, compared with just one in five (21.6 per cent) of those under 30.

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson, Jackie Baillie said the failure to hit the target is “humiliating” for the SNP.

The party’s depute leader said: “The SNP’s failure to meet this flagship target is humiliating for them – but it should worry us all.

“The First Minister was clear that the lifting of restrictions depends on the success of the vaccine roll-out, but their failure to meet key targets raises fresh doubts.

“From the stalling vaccine programme to the collapse of test and protect, the SNP’s complacency has become the single biggest threat to our journey out of lockdown.

“With the Delta variant still rampant across Scotland, it is more important than ever that everyone gets both doses. More must be done to make sure everyone can get their second jab as quickly as possible.”

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.

