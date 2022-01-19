How long after having Covid can you get it again and how long do you have to wait before getting vaccinated?

There have been over one million cases in Scotland so far and one in 20 people contracting the virus in the first few weeks of January, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Luckily, vaccinated people are less likely to get seriously ill from the virus, but it can still affect us moving forward.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For example, contracting Covid could delay your vaccination or booster jab, depending on when your appointment is.

A patient receives the coronavirus vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell - Pool /Getty Images/

What’s more, the symptoms can still be unpleasant when you contract Covid-19, as it varies from person to person.

You may be wondering if Covid makes you immune to the virus, or how long it takes for that natural immunity to fade,

Here’s what you need to know about some of the aftereffects of Covid.

How long after having Covid can you get it again?

It is certainly possible to get Covid twice.

Although contracting Covid means that your immune system will learn how to repel the virus when exposed to it again, it’s not clear how long this lasts.

Natural immunity also varies from person to person.

The dominant strain of Covid in Scotland, the Omicron variant, has several mutations on the spike protein, which makes it more effective at infecting people, despite vaccines or natural immunity.

This makes it even more likely that you could contract Covid twice, particularly if you are unvaccinated.

It’s hard to say how long after having Covid you would be most likely to get it again, as the immune system’s reactions work differently in different people.

The best way to stay protected is to get vaccinated, get booster, and practice the social distancing and hygiene advice from your local government, such as wearing masks and washing hands regularly.

If you do get Covid symptoms a second time, you should self-isolate immediately and get a PCR test.

How long after having Covid can you get vaccinated?

If you believe you have symptoms when you are meant to get your vaccine or booster, you should cancel your appointment and reschedule one for when you are recovered.

This also applies to other illnesses outside of Covid; you should not get the vaccine if you are feeling unwell in any way.

If you've tested positive for Covid, you should wait 28 days until after your symptoms first started to get the vaccine.

This applies to first, second, and third doses of the vaccine.