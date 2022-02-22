Covid Scotland: What did Nicola Sturgeon say today? When Covid rules on face masks and vaccine passports will end

What did Nicola Sturgeon say today? When Covid restrictions on face masks and vaccine passports will end in Scotland (Image credit: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that remaining coronavirus rules in England will soon be scrapped, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday (February 22) that the country’s own legal rules put in place to stem the spread of Covid will also be eased.

Nicola Sturgeon told Holyrood today that current Covid restrictions enforcing the use of vaccine passports and wearing of face masks in indoor public settings will be phased out as part of a new framework anticipating “a sustainable return to a normal way of life”.

"This new approach will see us resort much less – hopefully not at all – to legally imposed protective measures,” Ms Sturgeon said.

"Instead, we will rely predominantly on vaccines, treatments, and sensible public health behaviours and adaptations.”

And while warning that Covid remains a public health risk now and in future, Ms Sturgeon announced that Scotland’s legal Covid restrictions would be eased alongside England’s.

Here’s which Covid rules will end in Scotland and the date from which they will no longer be in place.

When will Covid vaccine passports end in Scotland?

Coronavirus rules currently in place in Scotland requiring nightclubs, football stadiums and other venues to check the vaccine status of Scots upon entry with vaccine passports will end on Monday February 28, Ms Sturgeon announced on Tuesday.

This means that from February 28, staff at venues previously determined to be high risk settings for the spread of Covid will no longer be legally required to check check whether attendees have been fully vaccinated or tested negative for entry.

The First Minister stated that the NHS Scotland Covid Status app and its checking app for venues used to uphold the scheme can still be used should businesses want to continue checking the vaccination and test status of customers.

What date will Scottish face mask rules end?

Nicola Sturgeon also announced on Tuesday that current Scottish Covid restrictions around face masks and coverings will be removed as legal rules in the country ease.

Face masks will no longer be legally required to be worn in indoor public settings such as hospitality, health care settings and public transport from Monday March 21, instead changing to guidance next month.

But the First Minister stated that the wearing of face coverings in shops and other indoor public places will still be “strongly recommended” by the Scottish Government.

The removal of face covering rules in Scotland will see the country’s Covid rules change to match those in England, where face masks have not been legally required in indoor public settings since the end of January.

The end to face mask rules in Scotland on March 21 will also be joined by the lifting of legal requirements on businesses, service providers and places of worship to heed Scottish Government Covid guidance and collect and retain customer contact details for contact tracing purposes.

Will self-isolation requirements end in Scotland?

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in Tuesday’s announcement that while legal requirements would be eased, rules around testing and self-isolation will remain in place.

Ms Sturgeon said that the self-isolation period itself, currently either seven or 10 days depending on vaccination status, will remain under review and people who test positive for coronavirus will still be asked to self-isolate in Scotland.

And as the scrapping of free lateral flow tests looms in England, the First Minister confirmed that lateral flow tests and PCR tests will remain free during the transition period.

Those who have Covid symptoms are still advised to get a PCR test, while lateral flow testing recommendations will be relaxed to ask people to test twice a week rather than before going out to mix with others or socialise.

