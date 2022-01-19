Hana Horka: Czech singer dies after intentionally catching Covid

A folk singer from the Czech Republic has died after deliberately catching the coronavirus to gain access to events subject to vaccine entry requirements.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 6:01 pm

Hana Horka, 57, was unvaccinated but decided to expose herself to the virus after her husband and son tested positive over Christmas.

Her son, Jan Rek, told the BBC she got infected on purpose to gain access to events in the Czech Republic which are subject to proof of vaccination for entry, including cultural venues, cinemas, cafes and bars.

He said: “Her philosophy was that she was more okay with the idea of catching Covid-19 than getting vaccinated.

"Not that we would get microchipped or anything like that.”

Ms Horka was a member of Asonance, one of the oldest Czech folk groups, and having immunity would have allowed her to move more freely without having the vaccine.

On Sunday morning – the day she died – Ms Horka posted an update on social media saying she was doing well and was planning to go out for a walk, however after getting dressed she felt a pain in her back and returned to bed.

"In about 10 minutes it was all over,” he son said.

"She choked to death.”

He said that there was “no point” in speaking to his mother about the virus and option of vaccination as she would get “too emotional”.

He is using her death as a way to encourage others to get the vaccine saying: "If you have living examples from real life, it's more powerful than just graphs and numbers.

“You can't really sympathise with numbers."

