Glasgow Euro 2020 fan zone cost to taxpayer rockets to nearly £200,000

The fan zone, which is being run by Glasgow Life, a charitable arm of Glasgow City Council that is funded partially through taxpayers’ cash, is set to open late on Friday to allow fans to watch Italy play Turkey in the opening match of the tournament.

Hospitality groups have criticised the decision to allow the event to go ahead during the Euros when pubs and bars are unable to open beyond 10:30pm during the European Championships.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finishing preparations are made to the UEFA EURO 2020 Fan Zone at Glasgow Green.

Opposition parties have also called for mandatory testing for attendees of the event – a suggestion rejected by the Scottish Government.

The total cost of the fan zone is now confirmed to come to just under £200,000 after the publication of another contract connected to the event.

The new figure comes after the publication of the contract for the cleaning of the event agreed between the Alloa-based Immediate Waste and Resource Management Ltd and Glasgow Life.

The contract, worth £99,073.56, takes the total cost of the event to the taxpayer to £183,413.56 after it was revealed £84,340 was being spent on the big screens alone.

Public Contracts Scotland describes the contract as a “specialist cleaning service” for the event.

It states: “This contract is to provide a specialist cleaning service to provide daily onsite cleaning services running up to and the duration of the Euro 2020 tournament. The supplier will undertake a full scope of the cleaning operation required, including resource, scheduling, and creation of a full cleaning management plan.

"The cleaning contractor will be responsible for the cleaning of all front of house and back of house areas of the Fan Zone.”

Announcing the fan zone would go ahead on Thursday, health secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Planning has been meticulous to minimise the risks of transmission. The venue is outdoors, with capacity for more than 25 times the number of tickets for each session, allowing for ample physical distancing.

Mr Yousaf also warned any impact from the fan zone on Covid-19 numbers would be reviewed by the Scottish Government.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.