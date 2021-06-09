It won’t be the normal visit to Scotland’s national football stadium for fans, as Hampden put in coronavirus rules in order for crowds to re-enter to watch their team play.

Crowds allowed in to watch their team will have to keep a distance of 1.5m to other fans, wear a face mask at all times and will be given a 30 minutes entry time slot.

Euros 2020: Scotland fans to avoid hugging and high-fiving as Hampden prepares to allow crowds into the stadium

They must not occupy any other seat than the one on their ticket and cannot shake hands, hug or hive five anyone else.

Sanitiser stations have been put up through out the stadium and fans are asked not to attend if they are unwell or experiencing symptoms.

Scotland will be playing in the delayed 2020 European Championship after 23 years of failing to qualify.

Fan zones will be created in Glasgow for fans who don’t have stadium tickets.

Humza Yousaf, the Cabinet Minister for Health and Social Care, said: "We're working closely with the Scottish FA, with Glasgow City Council, Police Scotland and other partners on preparations for EURO 2020, including the four matches at Hampden Park and the Glasgow Green Fan Zone.

"The situation with the virus will be continually reviewed in the run up to, and of course during, the tournament, taking into account the latest scientific and clinical advice and local information we get on the ground.

"In relation to the fan zone, I understand the concerns that some have expressed, especially in light of the hard sacrifices everyone has made.

"The proposal for a fan zone is not about prioritising football over other priorities.

"It is about seeking to cater in as safe a way as possible for fans who want to watch the matches.

"However, I want to give an assurance that these decisions are made carefully and with full account taken of clinical advice.

"In the case of the fan zone, it will provide an outdoor, highly regulated space for fans to watch the tournament."

The first game of the Euros will be on Friday.

