Euro 2020 fan zone risks 'breaching public trust' in Scottish Government decisions, Anas Sarwar warns

The Scottish Labour leader said that the approval of the fan zone in Glasgow Green – which will welcome up to 6,000 supporters a day – demonstrated inconsistencies around the government’s decision-making and messaging as it seeks to deal with a spate of infections in pockets of the city.

Mr Sarwar also said that Scotland should not be asked to go into lockdown again, provided protocols are in place to swiftly deal with Covid-19 outbreaks in hotspot areas.

The government approved the plans for the fan zone on Monday. It will be open for the 31 days of the tournament, which begins on 11 June. The area will be ticketed and subject to physical distancing rules.

It comes as the seven day average of new infections across Glasgow has risen to 137 per 100,000 people from 112 on Friday, despite the ongoing measures.

Mr Sarwar said that while the fan zone was a welcome initiative, there was a need for a significant increase in testing and vaccinations in the city, as well as other hotspots.

He said: “I think it highlights the inconsistency of the decision making and the inconsistency of the messaging that risks breaching public trust in the government’s decision making.

“I’m in favour of a fan zone during the Euros, but we only get to that point, and we can only have credibility in approving it, if we get Glasgow back on track and bring normality back to people’s lives. We’re not going to get there unless we have urgent action.”

Criticising the “timidity” of the government action, Mr Sarwar said that a ramping up of testing capacity and vaccinations, allied with “ready made protocols” designed to address future local outbreaks, would prevent people being asked to return to lockdown.

“We shouldn’t have another lockdown,” he said. “This should be our last lockdown, because we should have robust protocols in place in order to protect our citizens rather than this perpetual, cyclical effect which is damaging our economy and the health and wellbeing of our nation in the longer term.”

Mr Sarwar said that as well as mass PCR testing and pop-up vaccine centres available to people who live and work in hotspot areas, ministers should avail themselves of the military’s resources.

“In other parts of the UK we have not been afraid to call on the British Armed Forces if necessary to get more capacity on the ground,” he explained. “We should not be afraid to do suchlike in Scotland in those hotspot areas in order to confront the challenge.”

Earlier, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said authorities were still planning for spectators to attend Euro 2020 games in Glasgow.

“There is no change to the current position,” she said. I hope there will be no change to the current position, but it is a statement of fact that we have to keep all of that under review in light of the current situation.”

She also told the briefing that while she would have “no hesitation” in utilising the Army to assist wit vaccinations, she had been “very impressed with the public health response.”

