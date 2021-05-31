Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Concern over the Indian variant continues as the number of Covid-19 cases rises across the country.

Many new cases of the virus have been linked to the Indian variant, a mutation of Covid-19 which was first spotted in India last October and has since spread into Scotland.

The Scottish Government figures show the daily test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent - up on the 2.5 per cent recorded on Saturday. A total of 17,698 tests reported results in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, Scotland recorded 526 new Covid cases but no further deaths of those confirmed to have the virus. Meaning the death toll remains at 7,668 which is under this daily measure.

Chair of veterinary epidemiology and data science at Edinburgh University Professor Rowland Kao said the Indian variant has “changed the nature” of the pandemic.

He said: “The thing that has really changed the nature of what is happening is this new variant that arose in India.

“It has made it more likely that people who are vaccinated will get infected.

“This variant has increased the probability that, even if you don’t get really sick, you will transmit it to someone else.”

Professor Kao went on to say that the Indian variant does not seem to be increasing the number of people who fall seriously ill from the virus.

He said: “It does not appear to be increasing the number of people who are severely infected.”

The spread of the Indian variant in some parts of Glasgow has contributed to the city having to remain in Level Three, in an effort to stem the virus.

A decision about the easing of restrictions in Glasgow is expected by Wednesday with most of mainland Scotland set to move to Level 1 of the tier system on June 7.

So far, 3,234,311 Scots have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,022,728 have received their second dose.

