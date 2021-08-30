An event involving Nicola Sturgeon will go ahead despite the First Minister self-isolating (Photo: Colin Mearns/The Herald/POOL).

The event ‘Douglas Stuart with Nicola Sturgeon: Welcome Home, Shuggie Bain’ as part of the Edinburgh International Book Festival will go ahead tonight with potential changes to the formatting of the event.

The news comes as Nicola Sturgeon revealed she is self-isolating ‘pending on a PCR test’ after coming into contact with a positive Covid case.

However, a spokeswoman for the festival said that the event which is to take place at 8.30pm on Monday at The New York Times Theatre in Sculpture Court will go on regardless.

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh International Book Festival said: “We’ll know more later this morning and will advise if there are any changes to be made to the format of the event then.

"It will not be cancelled.”

The live event with an author Q&A is to feature both author Douglas Stuart and interviewer Nicola Sturgeon on stage in the venue, however, this may change depending on developments throughout the day.

The event is to focus on Stuart’s Bestselling Booker Prize winning novel ‘Shuggie Bain’ which recounts the challenges of being a Glasgow boy who is working class and gay.

As interviewer, the First Minister is to discuss the novel with Stuart who may drop hints about his future work.

The event details read: “ We are delighted to welcome Scotland’s latest Booker winner back to his home country for the first time since winning his award, for what will be his first live, in-person discussion about the book that has won a million readers’ hearts.

"Based on Stuart’s own upbringing by a loving mother devastated by addiction, Shuggie Bain recounts the challenges of being a Glasgow boy who is working class and gay. Not only does it chart his complicated coming of age, it is also a gorgeous tribute to a woman striving to do the right thing by her son against all the odds.

"Stuart discusses his bestselling novel with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – and might just drop a few hints about what he's working on.”

