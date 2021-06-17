Drop-in Covid vaccine centres are opening across Scotland for people aged 40 and over who are still to be inoculated with their first or second dose.

The Scottish Government has urged over 40s to have their second dose as soon as possible, after the UK vaccines committee recommended shortening the interval between jabs from 12 to eight weeks.

Public health officials are aiming to accelerate the vaccine programme to help protect people against the Delta variant, first identified in India, which is spreading rapidly.

Clinics are opening up to those aged 40 and over who have not yet had a first dose of the vaccine (Getty Images)

It comes as first doses of a jab have been given to over 77% of the country’s adults, as the rollout opens up to people in the younger age brackets.

To assist with the vaccinations programme, local health boards throughout the country are now running no-appointment jab clinics for eligible people.

So, how do the centres work, who is eligible to go - and how can you find your nearest clinic?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is eligible to go to a drop-in vaccine centre?

Generally, those aged 40 and over who have not yet had a first dose of the vaccine are able to attend a drop-in vaccine centre, as well as people who have waited more than eight weeks for their second dose of AstraZeneca.

Some clinics are opening up to people of any age who are needing their second dose of that specific vaccine.

However, you should double check with your local health board to see who is eligible to go to a drop-in clinic, as this could vary between areas.

A new vaccine journey tool on the NHS Inform website allows you to check the status of your second appointment.

Health boards are asking those with booked appointments to ensure they attend, or reschedule if they have to.

How do vaccine drop in centres work?

If you wish to attend your local drop-in centre, you can turn up to the clinic without an appointment.

Those who are waiting for their second dose can turn up as long as they received their initial AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks before.

People will be seen on a first come, first serve basis, with many centres operating for hours each day.

But there could be a set capacity per day, so keep an eye out on your local health board’s social media channels for updates on potentially busy periods at the centres.

The Army is assisting with the vaccine programme in both NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire to help accelerate the rollout and provide increased protection for more people as quickly as possible.

NHS Lanarkshire was offering 1,000 extra second doses a day last week through drop in clinics.

How do I find my nearest drop in centre?

You are able to find your nearest drop-in vaccine centre through your local health board’s website.

This will tell you if any clinics are running in your area, including the date, opening hours and location.

You can find a list of health boards in Scotland here.

Who is being offered the vaccine in Scotland?

Currently, those aged 18 to 29 years old are being invited to receive their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The Scottish Government is hoping that people aged 18 to 49 will be invited for their first jab by the end of July.

However, the rollout is dependent on vaccine supply.