Responding to a member of the public on Twitter, Prof Sridhar, Chair of Global Public Health at Edinburgh University, said a mass event such as COP26 “will cause an increase in cases”.

In the case of Covid, she added, this will put further stress on limited health services, “which triggers [the] need for further restrictions.”

It comes after calls earlier this week for further restrictions to be put in place in England over Winter, amid a recent rise in case numbers.

UK health secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday that this “Plan B” of restrictions – which include many already in place in Scotland, such as mandatory face coverings, remote working and vaccine passports – will not yet be implemented.

But Prof Sridhar later Tweeted: “Expect Plan B in the next week or two”.

She added: “And not underplaying at all the significance of climate change, but I’m concerned about impact of #COP26 in Glasgow on COVID control as we head into winter. Probably worst timing ever in a pandemic.”

Asked by a member of the public if the conference will make the Covid situation in Scotland worse, and increase the risk of further restrictions, Prof Sridhar said: “I could be wrong (and hope I am) but yes.

COP26 banners hung around the SEC site and surrounding area.

"A mass event (with major movement of people in & out) with an infectious virus will cause an increase in cases. While in the case of COVID will put stress on limited health services. Which triggers need for further restrictions.”

The NHS in Scotland is “on a knife edge” in some areas, the British Medical Association has warned.

Four health boards have so far requested help from the Army to cope with high demand and staffing shortages.

Some 86 personnel began work with NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Borders this week, with requests from NHS Grampian and NHS Ayrshire and Arran still under consideration.

More than 100 personnel are already working to support the ambulance service.

Responding to Prof Sridhar's comments, the Scottish Chambers of Commerce warned any further restrictions this Winter would be a “painful setback” to businesses, and put tens of thousands of jobs at risk.

Chief Executive Dr Liz Cameron said: “Scottish businesses would see a return to tighter Covid-19 restrictions this winter as a painful setback to business confidence and the progress that they have made towards economic recovery.

“It would also place tens of thousands of jobs at risk, especially as businesses can no longer access the furlough scheme, which played a vital role in protecting jobs in Scotland when it was live.”

She added: “This would be on top of many other rising concerns to Scottish businesses; inflation, taxation and surging costs such as energy prices. Placing businesses under tighter restrictions would have a devastating impact and derail prospects of a recovery for many.

“The Scottish Government’s top priority should be to allow the economy to safely operate and instead focus on maximising our testing and vaccination programme.”

Scottish Hospitality Group said any further restrictions would have an “absolute detrimental effect”.

Stephen Montgomery, spokesperson for the group, also warned against “scaremongering” in the run up to Christmas.

“We already had Christmas cancelled last year, and we don’t want it cancelled this year,” he said.

“That was the idea of having Covid certification coming into pubs, that we would remain open.”

He added: “We're all depending on Christmas this year.

“Even now people are dubious about Christmas because of the Covid certification, especially coming to Hogmanay… so any restriction now, at all, in any way, that comes into hospitality, is going to have an absolute detrimental effect to everybody.

“Not just hospitality - supply chain, who are already struggling, producers who are already struggling... everybody.”

Scottish Labour said the calls from Prof Sridhar highlight the need for a faster rollout of booster Covid jags.

Health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “Whilst not entirely surprising, it is nevertheless troubling to hear Professor Sridhar warn of a potential spike in cases as a result of COP26 taking place in Glasgow.

“Covid cases are already far too high and lives are being lost.

“If we are to prevent cases spiking, and the inevitable additional pressure that would put on our NHS, we need the SNP government to speed up the sluggish roll-out of the booster jab and ensure the NHS has surge capacity.

“It is not good enough to wait for cases to spike before taking action. The Health Secretary must act, and act now.”

Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton urged the government to act now to support the NHS.

"We saw from the G7 in Cornwall that these major gatherings can bring with them a spike in Covid cases,” he said.

“The Scottish Government should set out what proactive measures it is putting in place to enable NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and others to deal with any rise in cases associated with COP26.

"With experts like Professor Sridhar already warning of the risk, there is no excuse for the Health Secretary to be taken by surprise. He should move to support our NHS now."

Up to 30,000 people from around the globe are expected to travel to Glasgow to attend the climate change summit.

Delegates will be asked to carry out daily lateral flow tests, but the Scottish Government recently confirmed that attendees will be exempt from the vaccine passport scheme.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

