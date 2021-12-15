The UK has recorded the highest daily total of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant spreads.

Official figures show there had been 78,610 new cases recorded as of 9am on Wednesday.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the highest figure announced since mass testing began in summer last year.

Covid UK: UK records highest daily total of Covid cases as Omicron spreads

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference from Downing Street later on Wednesday.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.