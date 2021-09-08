Today’s briefing comes after a series of record breaking daily case numbers recorded in recent weeks.

Nicola Sturgeon has previously emphasised the importance of following basic mitigations such as wearing face masks and washing your hands in an attempt to curve the rising case numbers and prevent a need for further restrictions.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s update.

Nicola Sturgeon is set to update MSPs on the Covid situation in Scotland today.

What are the latest case numbers?

The latest Scottish Government figures, published on Tuesday, recorded 5,692 daily cases – down from 7,065 on Monday.

It was also announced that another 16 Covid-related deaths had been reported in the 24 hour period.

The data published by the Scottish Government indicates the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,181.

There were 771 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 34 on the previous day, with 77 in intensive care, up six.

A total of 4,128,998 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,742,826 have received their second dose.

What will the First Minister say?

It is expected that Ms Sturgeon will discuss the rising case numbers and hospital numbers being recorded.

The number of deaths being recorded each day will also likely come up in her update. Yesterday 16 Covid-related deaths were recorded, but on Thursday last week 17 were reported, this was the highest daily death figure since July 22.

She will also reinforce the importance of following basic guidelines and doing regular lateral flow tests to try to prevent the further spread of the Delta variant.

There has been no suggestion that she will announce the reimplementation of harsher restrictions today but she has said in the past that they are monitoring the situation closely and will make whatever decisions are necessary.

She confirmed two weeks ago that Scotland was “not considering a circuit-breaker” but as the cases have continued to rise it is expected that she will readdress this.

What time is the announcement?

The latest Covid-19 briefing is expected to take place around 2pm, before debating resumes on the programme for government announced yesterday by the First Minister.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be broadcast on Scottish Parliament TV.

