Ms Sturgeon will give her weekly update on the covid situation during a schedule briefing today (Tuesday) as concerns remain about the new Omicron variant.

It comes as health secretary Humza Yousaf announced that a total of nine cases of Omicron have been identified in Scotland so far.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s update.

Nicola Sturgeon is set to give an update to MSPs following the identification of nine Omicron covid cases in Scotland.

What are the latest case numbers?

The latest Scottish Government figures, published on Monday, showed Scotland recorded 2,244 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

The figures indicate no Covid-19 linked deaths were recorded in the period, although registry offices are generally closed at the weekend.

It means the death toll under this daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is 9,562.

The daily test positivity rate was 10.4 per cent.

There were 715 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 52 in intensive care.

So far, 4,345,855 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,948,483 have received a second dose and 1,659,464 have received a third dose or booster.

What is the First Minister expected to say?

The First Minister is expected to discuss how the new Omicron variant of the virus is impacting Scotland and what measures will be taken to stop it from spreading further.

Humza Yousaf announced that five cases of Omicron are now in Lanarkshire and four in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnston rejected a call from the First Minister for tougher four nations’ travel restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon wrote to the Prime Minister in a joint letter with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, urging all international travellers to be required to self-isolate for eight days, and take a PCR test on day two and day eight of their arrival.

Anything other than a four-nation approach would be “ineffective”, Ms Sturgeon said during an emergency covid briefing on Monday.

However, Downing Street has rejected this request, and has not convened an urgent COBRA meeting as asked by the First Ministers.

Ms Sturgeon will likely update Holyrood on the latest coronavirus figures and give general updates on the numbers.

The Covid booster programme is to be expanded and speeded up in a bid to tackle the new Omicron variant, following advice confirmed by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on Monday.

Dates have been brought forward for the booster programme, with six month from second dose and booster now reduced to just three months.

Children aged 12 to 15 will also now be invited for a second jab.

However, there is a concern that the booster programme may be delayed.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Yousaf said: “We have adequate supply including with the most recent JCVI advice but the biggest constraining factor is workforce, we’d have to go from a position of administering around about 500,000 flu and booster vaccines, don’t forget we’re also doing flu vaccines, a week to around about 700,000 a week, that is before yesterday’s advice came in.

“Now with yesterday’s advice we suspect there’s an additional at least 1 million doses added to the eligibility criteria.”

He said authorities are working to ramp up the programme and “accelerate it as quickly as we possibly can”.

What time is the briefing?

The First Minister will make her briefing in Parliament at around 2.20pm on Tuesday November 30 – St Andrew’s Day.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be broadcast on Scottish Parliament TV.

A message from the Editor:

