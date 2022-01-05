Nicola Sturgeon will give a statement virtually in parliament at 2pm to share the latest data available as Covid-19 cases continue to soar, putting a heavy strain on the NHS.

Her update comes ahead of the return of schools in Scotland after the Christmas break.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the new proceedings, Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone tweeted to say: “Parliament will sit at 2pm on Wednesday 5 January.

“The meeting – for an update and questions on Covid – will be entirely virtual.”

Here is everything you need to know about the update.

What are the latest case numbers of the Omicron variant?

Covid Scotland: When is Nicola Sturgeon's Omicron update today? Will there be more restrictions? What will she say about schools? How can I watch?

The figures released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday reveal that a total of 17,259 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours.

Out of 56,290 new Covid-19 tests that reported results, 35.3 per cent were positive.

The number of new positive cases had dropped since the day before, with Monday recording 20,217 confirmed cases.

There were 1,147 people in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, while 42 people were in intensive care.

So far, 4,384,343 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,022,821 have received their second dose, and 3,006,133 have received a third dose or booster.

The figures included a note that acknowledged delays in results being reported.

What is the First Minister expected to say?

Nicola Sturgeon will update MSP’s on the latest Covid-19 statistics and announce whether another record high has been recorded.

She will also discuss the progress of the vaccine programme, including the latest data on the booster jags across Scotland.

After her statement the First Minister will answer questions from opposition party leaders and backbenchers.

It is likely she will cover the increased pressure the NHS is under following the soaring cases figures, and give any available updates on the strength of the virus.

With schools returning from the Christmas break this week, the First Minister will most likely state the importance of ensuring they remain open and address the fears that some teachers have about returning amid the current surge in case figures.

She will also discuss the isolation period rules in Scotland. Last week the government faced calls to reduce the isolation period from 10 to seven days, on the basis that the economy – primarily the education, hospitality and travel industries – could not cope with the number of staff absences.

It is also expected that she will say the Scottish Government is keeping the latest restrictions, brought in just after Christmas, under review.

An official update is expected later this month on whether the measures – including restrictions on indoor and outdoor events, and the re-implementation of table service in venues which serve alcohol – will be eased.

What time is the announcement?

The First Minister's virtual statement in parliament will begin at 2pm.

How can I watch?

The briefing will be available to watch live on Scottish Parliament TV.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.