Nicola Sturgeon will give a statement virtually in parliament shortly after 2pm to share the latest news of the Omicron variant following Christmas.

Here is everything you need to know about the update.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the latest case numbers of the Omicron variant?

Covid-19 statistics normally published by the Scottish Government daily have been paused over Christmas, but Ms Sturgeon is due to give a full update on the figures when she addresses MSPs today.

Provisional data indicates a record number of Covid cases over the last week, with the highest daily totals being recorded since the start of the pandemic.

The provisional updates on daily case numbers over the festive period are as follows:

Covid Scotland: When is Nicola Sturgeon's Omicron update today? Will there be more restrictions before Hogmanay? How can I watch?

December 25: 8,252 cases

December 26: 11,030 cases

December 27: 10,562 cases

December 28: 9,360 cases

What is the First Minister expected to say?

It remains unclear at the moment whether Ms Sturgeon will introduce further restrictions or not.

Her update follows a surge in cases which prompted the Scottish Government to introduce new measures on December 26 which included one-metre physical distancing at large events, with limits of 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors.

New rules on social gatherings then came in on Monday, with meetings limited to three households at indoor and outdoor venues like bars, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms.

Table service was also made a requirement at places where alcohol is served.

Scotland’s new rules mean Hogmanay events will be cancelled, while football matches – including the Old Firm game between Rangers and Celtic on January 2 – will go ahead without fans.

In her last statement, Ms Sturgeon repeated her call for people to “get boosted by the bells”.

She said: “The significantly increased transmissibility of Omicron is reflected in the steep increase in cases now materialising, and we would expect to see case numbers rise further in the days to come.”

She urged people to comply with the latest guidance over the New Year period, adding: “We must not underestimate the impact of Omicron.”

Jason Leitch, Scotland' s national clinical director, said he hoped Scotland could avoid any “dramatic” changes to existing restrictions.

What time is the announcement?

The First Minister's virtual statement in parliament will begin shortly after 2pm.

How can I watch?

The briefing will be available to watch live on Scottish Parliament TV.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.