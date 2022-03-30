Nicola Sturgeon will give a statement in parliament at 2pm to share the latest data available after a significant easing of restrictions today.

Earlier this month, the First Minister declined to remove face mask requirements on public transport and some indoor places such as shops, citing rising case numbers.

Here is everything you need to know about the update.

Covid Scotland: When is Nicola Sturgeon's next update? How can I watch? (Photo by Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What are the latest case numbers of Covid?

Scotland has recorded 39 coronavirus-linked deaths and 9,311 new cases in the past 24 hours, figures published on Tuesday showed.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus has risen to 11,359.

New reported cases have fallen since the last announcement, from 10,710 in March 16 to 9,311 on Monday, but the number of people in hospital has risen sharply.

On March 15, 1,996 people in Scotland’s hospitals had a confirmed case of Covid-19, compared to 2,383 on Tuesday, according to Scottish Government figures.

So far 4,353,178 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,092,407 have received their second dose, and have 3,450,121 received a third dose or booster.

What is the First Minister expected to say?

Nicola Sturgeon will begin her update by sharing the latest Covid-19 statistics with MSPs.

Face covering rules are currently the only legal restrictions place on Scots due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The First Minister had previously signalled this would move from being a legal requirement to being guidance on Monday, March 21.

However, she told MSPs on March 15 that with the “current spike” in cases, ministers had agreed it was “prudent” for this measure to remain in place.

While Ms Sturgeon said she knew this would be “disappointing”, she urged people to “be patient for a little while longer”.

What time is the announcement?

The First Minister's statement in parliament will begin justr after 2pm.

How can I watch?

The briefing will be available to watch live on Scottish Parliament TV.

