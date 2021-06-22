The First Minister said last week she did not expect parts of Scotland to move to Level 0 restrictions from June 28, following a spike in cases caused by the increased spread of the Delta variant.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: “Given the current situation – and the need to get more people fully vaccinated before we ease up further – it is reasonable to indicate now that I think it unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level from June 28.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Instead, it is likely that we will opt to maintain restrictions for a further three weeks from June 28 and use that time to vaccinate – with both doses – as many more people as possible.”

What else will the First Minister say?

The First Minister is likely to provide travel updates after all non-essential journeys to Manchester and Salford were banned due to high numbers of the Delta variant.

There will likely be more about the Delta variant and its impact on Scotland route out of lockdown levels, as well as details on business support for those that cannot yet open.

What are the latest case numbers?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to make an announcement at Holyrood on Tuesday as part of the latest review of the route map out of lockdown.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 7,692.

New figures show 253,120 people have now tested positive for the virus and the daily test positivity rate is 4.5%, down from 3.5% the previous day.

So far, 3,611,266 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, and 2,555,308 have received their second dose.

NHS Lothian saw the highest number of new cases, at 331, followed by Greater Glasgow and Clyde on 320 and Tayside on 115.

Social distancing requirements

The Scottish Government will also publish a review on Tuesday of physical distancing requirements, along with a paper which Ms Sturgeon said would set out “what we hope life will look like beyond Level 0 – as we get to the point where we can lift all, or virtually all, of the remaining restrictions”.

This level, the lowest in Scotland’s five-tier system, is only currently in place in the island authorities of Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles, with all mainland areas having either Level 1 or Level 2 restrictions applied.

How to watch?

The First Minister is expected to give a statement to MSPs shortly after 2pm.

The statement will be broadcast the BBC and also streamed on The Scotsman and the Scottish Government Twitter feed.

The Scotsman also stream updates live on the website and via our dedicated Live Blog.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.