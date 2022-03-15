Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on the coronavirus situation in Scotland on Tuesday.

Her update comes as Covid infections in Scotland are at their highest level since records began in Autumn 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Around one in 18 people had Covid in Scotland in the week to March 5, the ONS infection survey has estimated.

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon is set to confirm whether the planned easing of all legal restrictions in Scotland can go ahead on March 21.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the First Minister’s update.

What is the First Minister likely to say?

The First Minister will give an update on the latest Covid and vaccine data in Scotland.

From March 21, it is expected that the legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops, hospitality venues and public transport will be downgraded to guidance.

The government is still strongly recommending that people continue to wear masks in these locations.

At the moment, businesses are legally required to take steps to reduce the spread of Covid, including physical distancing and screens.

That is also expected to end on March 21, as will the legal requirement to retain customers' contact details.

However, this may change as a result of the recent rise in Covid cases with a major update expected on Tuesday at Parliament.

At the end of February, the First Minister said the current Covid threat level was medium, but she expected it to be reduced to low in the period ahead.

Following rise in cases, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to continue to take “sensible precautions”.

Commenting on the ONS figures, Ms Sturgeon tweeted on Friday: “Life is much more normal again - thankfully - but this is a reminder that Covid hasn’t gone away. Vaccines are protecting most of us from worst impacts of the virus - but many do still end up in hospital.

“Please continue to take sensible precautions, like wearing a mask.”

How can I watch?

You can watch the Covid statement live from the Scottish Parliament on Scottish Parliament TV here.

The Scotsman will be running a live blog on Tuesday which you will be able to follow for the latest announcements and updates as the First Minister addresses Parliament.

You can also watch on BBC Scotland.

When will she be speaking?

The First Minister will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Her Covid-19 Update will come just after 2pm following time for reflection and topical questions.

