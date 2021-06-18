Dundee is in Level 2 of the Scottish Government’s five tiers of restrictions, along with most of the central belt and also Stirling.

Nicola Sturgeon said while she expects restrictions to be further eased over the summer, no changes will be made next week - an assertion she also made on Tuesday in Holyrood when she addressed the Scottish Parliament.

What does Level 2 mean?

In Level 2 indoor gatherings of up to six people from three households are allowed, and overnight stays are also permitted – this was an update as originally in level two it proposed that four people from two households would be allowed to meet.

Hospitality is allowed to reopen, with the sale of alcohol permitted both indoors and outdoors, although a curfew of 10.30pm is in place.

Indoor entertainment venues, such as cinemas, theatres, concert halls, comedy clubs, bingo halls and amusement arcades, have been allowed to reopen.

Indoor group exercise is allowed to resume in Level 2, as well as adult outdoor contact sports and personal training/coaching.

Why is travel to Manchester and Salford banned?

The First Minister announced that non-essential travel from Scotland to Manchester and Salford will be banned from Monday.

Due to "high levels of Covid", the cities have been added to a list that already includes Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen.

"Anyone travelling elsewhere in the Greater Manchester or Lancashire area, I'd ask to think carefully about whether your journey is really necessary, because we do see cases rising across that region," the First Minister said.

Meanwhile, bans on non-essential travel to the English town of Bedford and the Republic of Ireland will be removed.

Did Nicola Sturgeon say anything about the Scotland v England match?

She said that coronavirus is not a fan of Scotland or England and therefore she urged fans to be cautious during Friday night's crunch Euro 2020 match between the two sides at Wembley.

She said: "Remember to take the basic precautions, keep the windows open, wash your hands regularly and please be especially careful around people who are not yet fully vaccinated or who might be more vulnerable.

"And be careful if, or hopefully when, Scotland score some goals."

