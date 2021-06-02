Covid Scotland: What coronavirus level is Fife in and what are the rules

She confirmed that Fife would be moving down to level one.
The changes will come into effect at one minute past midnight on Saturday morning.
In level one, people from three households in your home or theirs – and can stay overnight.
Up to eight people from three households can meet in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant and up to 12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors in your garden or a public place.
Up to 100 people can attend weddings and funerals and tradespeople can carry out any work and repairs in your home such as painting, decorating or repairing.
Tuesday was the first day where there were no recorded deaths across the UK.
Here are the regions of the country and which level they are now in.
Level Two:
Glasgow
Edinburgh
Midlothian
Dundee
East Dunbartonshire
Renfrewshire
East Renfrewshire
North Ayrshire
South Ayrshire
East Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
South Lanarkshire
Clackmannanshire
Stirling.
Level One:
Highland
Argyll & Bute
Aberdeen City
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Angus
Perth and Kinross
Falkirk
Fife
Inverclyde
East Lothian
West Lothian
West Dunbartonshire
Dumfries and Galloway
The Borders.
Level 0:
Shetland
Orkney
The Western Isles
To find out what rules apply to the levels, click here.
The changes in the areas that are moving down a level will come into effect at one minute passed midnight on Saturday.