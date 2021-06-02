Covid Scotland: What coronavirus level is Edinburgh in and what are the rules

She confirmed that Edinburgh would not be moving down into level one, but instead remain in level two until June 28.
Midlothian will also remain in level two, but East and West Lothian will move to level one from one minute past midnight on Saturday.
In level two, six people from three households can meet in your home or theirs – and can stay overnight.
Six people from three households can meet in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant and six people from eight households can meet outdoors.
You can travel anywhere in Scotland in Levels zero, one or two but must not enter a Level three or four area apart from for essential purposes.
Tuesday was the first day where there were no recorded deaths across the UK.
Here are the regions of the country and which level they are now in.
Level Two:
Glasgow
Edinburgh
Midlothian
Dundee
East Dunbartonshire
Renfrewshire
East Renfrewshire
North Ayrshire
South Ayrshire
East Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
South Lanarkshire
Clackmannanshire
Stirling.
Level One:
Highland
Argyll & Bute
Aberdeen City
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Angus
Perth and Kinross
Falkirk
Fife
Inverclyde
East Lothian
West Lothian
West Dunbartonshire
Dumfries and Galloway
The Borders.
Level 0:
Shetland
Orkney
The Western Isles
The changes in the areas that are moving down a level will come into effect at one minute passed midnight on Saturday.