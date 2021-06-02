She confirmed that Edinburgh would not be moving down into level one, but instead remain in level two until June 28.

Midlothian will also remain in level two, but East and West Lothian will move to level one from one minute past midnight on Saturday.

In level two, six people from three households can meet in your home or theirs – and can stay overnight.

Covid Scotland: What coronavirus level is Edinburgh in and what are the rules

Six people from three households can meet in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant and six people from eight households can meet outdoors.

You can travel anywhere in Scotland in Levels zero, one or two but must not enter a Level three or four area apart from for essential purposes.

Tuesday was the first day where there were no recorded deaths across the UK.

Here are the regions of the country and which level they are now in.

Level Two:

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Midlothian

Dundee

East Dunbartonshire

Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire

North Ayrshire

South Ayrshire

East Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

South Lanarkshire

Clackmannanshire

Stirling.

Level One:

Highland

Argyll & Bute

Aberdeen City

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Falkirk

Fife

Inverclyde

East Lothian

West Lothian

West Dunbartonshire

Dumfries and Galloway

The Borders.

Level 0:

Shetland

Orkney

The Western Isles

The changes in the areas that are moving down a level will come into effect at one minute passed midnight on Saturday.

