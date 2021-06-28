Covid Scotland: Weddings see further easing of restrictions from today

Further easing of restrictions on weddings in Scotland take place from today.

Anyone accompanying a bride or groom down the aisle will no longer have to wear a face covering from 28 June.

More people are also permitted to attend a wedding as anyone working at the event or conducting the ceremony will not be included in the guest list.

Live music is also now permitted – wedding event chiefs wrote to the First Minster last week urging her to permit live entertainment a few days ahead of Monday, 28 June for couples tying the knot over the weekend.

Live music was permitted a few days earlier and Duncan McConchie, who owns a wedding business in Scotland and is chairman of the Scottish Wedding Industry Alliance, said this was “immediately well received.”

Speaking to Good Morning Scotland he said: “Now, your guests are allowed to sit down and the entertainment can be the main part of the evening, whereas prior to that the entertainment couldn't be focused. But now, you can have a full volume band.”

The next phase of restrictions easing for weddings will be Monday, 19 July, but Mr McConchie and other wedding event organisers are urging Nicola Sturgeon to change this date to the Friday before – 16 July – to allow couples getting married over the weekend to be able to make the most of the next new changes.

From 19 July, the country will be moving to level zero which means up to 200 guests will be permitted at a wedding – but no dancing is allowed.

Mr McConchie said 9 August is the sector’s “freedom day” when dancing will be permitted and the cap on numbers will be lifted.

He said he hopes this date will not be pushed further back given the impact Covid has had on the industry.

He added: "The industry has lost far too much already. We're looking for dancing and we're also looking for funding that will support us, because we know that over 40 per cent of our industry now will not trade or trade profitably until 2022. There's still a lot of work for the wedding alliance to do.”

