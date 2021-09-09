Should the proposals be approved, only people who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed into nightclubs, major sporting events and many concerts and festivals.

However, opposition parties have raised concerns over the so-called vaccine passports, which would come into force at the end of September, once all adults in Scotland have had the chance to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have already vowed to vote against the Scottish Government’s proposals – while the plan has been branded an “absolute sham” by Tories, with the First Minister coming under fire for having so far failed to put forward details of how the scheme will work.

MSPs are due to vote on the planned introduction of a vaccination certification scheme in Holyrood on Thursday.

Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross, challenged Nicola Sturgeon on the issue at Holyrood, saying that while she may have promised to publish a paper on how the system would work, it was “not good enough” to do this “just hours before Parliament is expected to vote”.

Mr Ross said: “So far there is no details and no answers on the SNP’s plans.

“We wanted to look at the content of the First Minister’s proposals – but quite frankly there is nothing to scrutinise.”

Mr Ross continued: “We need specifics but we don’t have them. We don’t know how the scheme will be administered, or enforced. We don’t know if the data concerns have been fixed.

“We don’t know if the SNP will rule out extending them indefinitely or rolling them out to further venues at short notice.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.