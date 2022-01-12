Covid Scotland: Tourist sector gets £9m to help with 'severe economic impact' of Omicron

Tourism minister Ivan McKee said the funding would help Scotland’s “world-class” tourist industry survive what is “clearly an especially tough winter period”.

The funding comes after restrictions imposed by the Scottish Government resulted in many of the country’s Hogmanay celebrations, which traditionally attract visitors from across the world, being cancelled.

Lights from Edinburgh Castle's 'Castle of Light' event illuminate the city skyline. The tourist sector in Scotland has been badly hit by the emergence of the Omicron variant, with events such as Edinburgh's Hogmanay festivities cancelled. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Tourism body VisitScotland will distribute the funding, with bosses pledging to get the money out to businesses “as quickly as possible”.

The money includes £6m from a £375m business support package already announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, as well as £3m that has been “repurposed” from the first phase of the Tourism Recovery Programme.

It will be split between affected businesses across the tourism sector, with coach operators, day tour operators, hostels, inbound tour operators and visitor attractions all eligible for help.

However, the tourism minister was realistic and acknowledged the funding would not “cover all losses” – as he promised the Scottish Government will continue to lobby Westminster for more support.

Mr McKee said: “We recognise that the public health measures necessary to limit the spread of Omicron have had a severe economic impact, especially for affected businesses in the hard hit tourism sector.

“We have now allocated up to £9m to help ease the impacts of the pandemic on Scotland’s world-class tourism sector and ensure that affected businesses can survive what is clearly an especially tough winter period and be ready to trade fully in the spring and summer months.

“We know this won’t cover all losses and will continue to press the UK Government for more comprehensive support.”

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: “Scotland’s valuable tourism industry is still facing significant challenges posed by the pandemic.

“This funding will provide crucial support to businesses affected by the necessary steps taken to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.