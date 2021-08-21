Covid Scotland: Three more Covid deaths recorded as positivity rate continues to grow

Scottish Government figures show the number of new cases recorded is 3,464, a small drop on the previous 24 hours but the third day in a row cases have totalled more than 3,000.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 8,070.

The daily test positivity rate is 10.9%, up from 10.6% the previous day.

A total of 320 people were in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by eight on the previous day, with 32 patients in intensive care, down two.

So far, 4,075,555 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,541,708 have had their second.

